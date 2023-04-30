Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 294,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Society Pass from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of Society Pass

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Society Pass during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Society Pass by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Society Pass in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Society Pass by 1,478.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Society Pass Trading Up 3.9 %

About Society Pass

Shares of SOPA stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. Society Pass has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.14.

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

