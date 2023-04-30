SOMESING Market Cap Tops $54.31 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $54.31 million and approximately $513,010.71 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SOMESING has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,770,307,364 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

