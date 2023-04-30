Sonen Capital LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sonen Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 428,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $135,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,099,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $663,273,000 after acquiring an additional 29,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Bank of America decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.2 %

Home Depot stock opened at $300.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

