Sourceless Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $442.51 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $442.51 million and $1,029.03 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00026941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,267.73 or 0.99935656 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002280 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02106963 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

