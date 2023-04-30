South Dakota Investment Council Buys 7,200 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.24% of Capri worth $18,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

