South Dakota Investment Council Has $13.39 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in FOX were worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FOX by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 526,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 247,885 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 215,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,241 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. FOX’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FOX



Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

