South Dakota Investment Council Has $35.70 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,475 shares during the period. Hess comprises about 0.8% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Hess were worth $35,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hess by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Hess by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $3,522,062.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,726,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Trading Up 2.5 %

HES opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.56. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.87.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

