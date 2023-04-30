South Dakota Investment Council Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 582,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 61,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 849,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,990 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 667,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,393,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,817,000 after purchasing an additional 157,564 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 37,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of C stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

