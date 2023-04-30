South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $464.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $479.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.