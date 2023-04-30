South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,500 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $386.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.98 and its 200 day moving average is $375.22. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. KLA’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.