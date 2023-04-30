South Dakota Investment Council Sells 21,567 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,567 shares during the period. Centene comprises approximately 0.5% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.05% of Centene worth $23,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Centene by 29.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.12. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.