South Dakota Investment Council Sells 5,849 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in State Street were worth $17,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in State Street by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in State Street by 0.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in State Street by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in State Street by 15.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,958,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 255,172 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $72.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

