Southern (NYSE:SO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Southern updated its FY23 guidance to $3.55-$3.65 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.75 EPS.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.93. Southern has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Southern by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.