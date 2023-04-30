Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SBSI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $42.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Southside Bancshares Cuts Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 387.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.