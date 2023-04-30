S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.35-12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.32-12.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.41 billion. S&P Global also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.35-$12.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $394.50.

S&P Global Stock Up 2.0 %

S&P Global stock opened at $362.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.58 and its 200-day moving average is $343.45. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 22.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

