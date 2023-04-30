SPACE ID (ID) Price Tops $0.67 on Major Exchanges

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $203.64 million and approximately $113.30 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00002246 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,486,111 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 304,486,111 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.6547629 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $129,350,245.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

