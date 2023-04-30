SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 174,724 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $397,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,603,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,833,000 after buying an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after buying an additional 431,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,437,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $341.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.69. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

