SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,324,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702,362 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $158,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.09.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

