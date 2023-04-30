SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Decreased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,068,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,793,000 after purchasing an additional 93,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 90,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SDY opened at $124.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.12.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

