SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443,373 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.79% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $420,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.12. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

