SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.8% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MDY stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $454.75. The company had a trading volume of 669,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,027. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.91.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.