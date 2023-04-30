SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.8% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $454.75. The company had a trading volume of 669,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,027. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.91.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.