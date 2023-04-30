SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4,546.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,606 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.5% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $21,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,351,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $454.75. 669,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,027. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $456.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

