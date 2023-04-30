Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at $268,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at $268,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

