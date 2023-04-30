SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.67-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.50 million-$527.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525.49 million. SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.62-$0.63 EPS.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.30. 114,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,525. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $122.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.50.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $173,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,893 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,901.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,090 shares of company stock worth $17,109,076. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

