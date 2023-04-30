SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $128.00 million-$128.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.54 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.67-$2.70 EPS.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPS Commerce stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,525. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.25 and its 200 day moving average is $137.60. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $157.46.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $122.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.50.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 4,159 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $610,873.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,846,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,090 shares of company stock valued at $17,109,076 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.