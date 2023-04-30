SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.67-4.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.455-5.655 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.67-$4.97 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,570,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,298,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

