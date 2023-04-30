SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.67-$4.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.46 billion-$5.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.67-4.97 EPS.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,509. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

