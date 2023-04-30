Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Standard Chartered to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 970 ($12.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.24) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 930.83 ($11.63).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 628.40 ($7.85) on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 799.40 ($9.98). The firm has a market cap of £17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.72, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 674 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 641.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,173.91%.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.78), for a total transaction of £103,911.93 ($129,776.36). In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.78), for a total transaction of £103,911.93 ($129,776.36). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 17,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.22), for a total value of £114,011.66 ($142,389.98). Insiders sold 54,239 shares of company stock worth $38,364,700 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

