Stephens Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $77.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.59.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE THC opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 59.9% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 362,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,533,000 after buying an additional 135,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,359,000 after buying an additional 71,113 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.