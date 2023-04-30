Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.61 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.99%. Stericycle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $45.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Stericycle news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

