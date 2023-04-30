Stifel Nicolaus Increases Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $71.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s current price.

PNR has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PNR opened at $58.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34. Pentair has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,905 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,735 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 11,828.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 869,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,341,000 after purchasing an additional 862,516 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,031,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,337,000 after buying an additional 627,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.