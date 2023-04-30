StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Community Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TCFC opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $172.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Stories

