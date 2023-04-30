StockNews.com Lowers TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance
TRST stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61.
In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Curtis N. Powell bought 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,555.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,491.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,341. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis N. Powell bought 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.65 per share, with a total value of $29,555.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,491.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,560 shares of company stock worth $158,051 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 18.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
