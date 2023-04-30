StockNews.com Upgrades Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVCO. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $310.00 to $357.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CVCO opened at $300.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.22. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $179.47 and a 1-year high of $318.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 11.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 529 shares in the company, valued at $153,425.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cavco Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.