Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,238,001 RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,238,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,000. RLX Technology comprises about 3.5% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd owned about 0.27% of RLX Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after buying an additional 2,160,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after buying an additional 257,261 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,621,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 457,842 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,379,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 360,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $2.60 to $3.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $2.46 on Friday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

