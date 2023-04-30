Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires 648 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.67. The stock had a trading volume of 52,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,409. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.74.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.