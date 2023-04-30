Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after buying an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,171,000 after buying an additional 423,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.05. 3,386,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,604. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.56. The company has a market cap of $290.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

