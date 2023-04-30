Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Purchases 326 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VO traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.29. The company had a trading volume of 578,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,165. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

