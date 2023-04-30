Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 281 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.20. The stock had a trading volume of 271,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,689. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $248.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

