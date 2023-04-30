Stratis Market Capitalization Tops $82.23 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001892 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $82.23 million and $1.64 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,906.26 or 0.06519016 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00059647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00040685 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00021526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,617,279 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.