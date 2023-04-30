Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SDIG. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.96.

In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CEO Gregory A. Beard acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,986,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,507. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 816,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,591. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.25. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 84.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

