Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $998.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $397.47 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 104,015.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,827,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,014,439,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,323,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 805,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 402,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 244,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 544,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

