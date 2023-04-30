Summit Financial LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $6.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,063,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.53. The company has a market cap of $304.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

