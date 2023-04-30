Summit Financial LLC Has $15.38 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $417.66. 3,871,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
