Summit Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,338,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

