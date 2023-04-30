Summit Financial LLC Purchases 1,231 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.84. 2,851,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,084. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

