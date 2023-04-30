Summit Financial LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDEV. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after buying an additional 79,014 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 389,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 58,147 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 313.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 64.2% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IDEV traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.64.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

