Summit Financial LLC Raises Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Seabridge Gold worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 897.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

NYSE SA traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 322,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $18.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

