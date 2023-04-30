Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $43,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,560. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $267.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.16. The company has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.