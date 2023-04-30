Summit Financial LLC Sells 6,403 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,794. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average is $105.95.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

